Chicken sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$15.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Baharat
91 Anderson Street, Portland
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Spit-roasted chicken wrapped in Iraqi flatbread with hummus, toum, beet and turnip pickles, lettuce, tomato. (halal)
Shays Grill Pub
18 Monument Square, ME
|Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Deep fried sweet & spicy chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, LTO,
side of ranch
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Choose spice level or sauce!
Kuno
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Kuno Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Crispy fried chicken, Norrimoto brioche bun, asian slaws, chili mayo, peanut sauce. Served with fries.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Our hot spice rub, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled brioche roll
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: nam jim seafood ranch + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Satay: curry dust, peanut sauce + pickles
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Rathskeller on Wharf
51 Wharf St, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
House brined. Breaded & fried. Remoulade. Coleslaw. Hot(spicy) or not.