Chicken sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich image

 

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$15.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
More about Eventide
Item pic

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
More about The Independent Ice Company
Classic Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
More about Ri Ra
Baharat image

 

Baharat

91 Anderson Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Spit-roasted chicken wrapped in Iraqi flatbread with hummus, toum, beet and turnip pickles, lettuce, tomato. (halal)
More about Baharat
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Shays Grill Pub

18 Monument Square, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Deep fried sweet & spicy chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, LTO,
side of ranch
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Choose spice level or sauce!
More about Shays Grill Pub
Kuno image

 

Kuno

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kuno Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried chicken, Norrimoto brioche bun, asian slaws, chili mayo, peanut sauce. Served with fries.
More about Kuno
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our hot spice rub, cheddar, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled brioche roll
More about Bayside American Cafe
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: nam jim seafood ranch + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Satay: curry dust, peanut sauce + pickles
More about Crispy Gai
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue
Restaurant banner

 

Rathskeller on Wharf

51 Wharf St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
House brined. Breaded & fried. Remoulade. Coleslaw. Hot(spicy) or not.
More about Rathskeller on Wharf
Crown Jewel image

 

Crown Jewel

255 Diamond Ave, Great Diamond Island

No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
honey butter sambal, house mayonnaise, tomato, hand-cut sour cream and onion chips
More about Crown Jewel

