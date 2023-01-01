Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Chicken Soup
Portland restaurants that serve chicken soup
LB Kitchen
255 Congress St, Portland
No reviews yet
Chicken + Rice Soup (GF)
$9.00
Chicken. Bone Broth. Garlic. Carrot. Celery. Thyme. Rice.
More about LB Kitchen
Cheese Louise - Portland
363 Fore Street, Portland
No reviews yet
Chicken Soup
$6.00
More about Cheese Louise - Portland
