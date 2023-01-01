Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$7.59
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Lg Chicken Tender$10.29
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$10.29
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
Shays Grill Pub

18 Monument Square, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders Meal$16.50
More about Shays Grill Pub
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$7.59
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Chicken Tenders$0.00
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$10.29
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Coals - Bayside

118 Preble Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders W/fries$12.00
More about Coals - Bayside
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$7.59
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)$10.29
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
More about Amato's - India Street
Crown Jewel

255 Diamond Ave, Great Diamond Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$12.00
hand-cut fries
More about Crown Jewel

