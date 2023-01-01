Chocolate cake in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate cake
LB Kitchen
255 Congress St, Portland
|Chocolate Olive Oil Cake (V)
|$5.00
AP Flour. Cacao Powder. Brown Sugar. Olive Oil. Coffee. ACV. Chocolate Chips. Coconut Milk. *NOT GF*
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
195 Lancaster, Portland
|* Mini Chocolate Gingerbread Bundt Cakes
|$21.00
6 pack of mini chocolate gingerbread Bundt cakes with a vanilla glaze.
|8" Chocolate Cake
|$38.00
|8" German Chocolate Cake
|$46.00
Moist chocolate cake with layers of pecans and coconuts topped with chocolate buttercream and toasted coconut.