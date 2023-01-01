Chocolate cake in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

LB Kitchen

255 Congress St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake (V)$5.00
AP Flour. Cacao Powder. Brown Sugar. Olive Oil. Coffee. ACV. Chocolate Chips. Coconut Milk. *NOT GF*
CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
* Mini Chocolate Gingerbread Bundt Cakes$21.00
6 pack of mini chocolate gingerbread Bundt cakes with a vanilla glaze.
8" Chocolate Cake$38.00
8" German Chocolate Cake$46.00
Moist chocolate cake with layers of pecans and coconuts topped with chocolate buttercream and toasted coconut.
Ugly Duckling - 246 Danforth St

246 Danforth St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.00
