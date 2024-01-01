Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

LB Kitchen

255 Congress St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (V+GF)$3.50
*Contains Almond*
Brown Sugar. Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Baking Soda. Salt. Cocoa Powder. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Almond Milk. Vanilla. Chocolate Chips.
More about LB Kitchen
Item pic

 

Bread & Friends

505 Fore St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
A tender and chewy center with crispy edges, plenty of chocolate chunks, house-milled Whole Spelt flour, and a sprinkle of sea salt on top makes for our perfect chocolate chip cookie.
More about Bread & Friends
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.89
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Slab Sicilian Street Food image

PIZZA

Slab Sicilian Street Food

25 Preble St, Portland

Avg 4 (378 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
2 cookies per bag
More about Slab Sicilian Street Food

