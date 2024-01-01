Chocolate chip cookies in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
LB Kitchen
255 Congress St, Portland
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie (V+GF)
|$3.50
*Contains Almond*
Brown Sugar. Almond Flour. Oat Flour. Baking Soda. Salt. Cocoa Powder. Vegan Butter (Soy Free). Almond Milk. Vanilla. Chocolate Chips.
Bread & Friends
505 Fore St., Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
A tender and chewy center with crispy edges, plenty of chocolate chunks, house-milled Whole Spelt flour, and a sprinkle of sea salt on top makes for our perfect chocolate chip cookie.
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.89