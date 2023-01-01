Crispy chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$9.90
Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop
72 Parris Street, Portland
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Blanch
|$17.00
Crispy cutlets // bacon // romaine // tomato // pickled red onion // bacon fat aioli // American cheese // house blanch dressing
Shays Grill Pub
18 Monument Square, ME
|Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Supermelt
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, bacon, cheddar and garlic bread texas toast.
Add Coop’s Hot Seasoning to make it spicy!