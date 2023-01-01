Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street

630 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Garlic Chicken$9.90
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
Consumer pic

 

Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop

72 Parris Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Blanch$17.00
Crispy cutlets // bacon // romaine // tomato // pickled red onion // bacon fat aioli // American cheese // house blanch dressing
More about Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop
Item pic

 

Shays Grill Pub

18 Monument Square, ME

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Supermelt$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard, pickles, bacon, cheddar and garlic bread texas toast.
Add Coop’s Hot Seasoning to make it spicy!
More about Shays Grill Pub
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy tangerine chicken$16.00
Golden crispy boneless chicken thighs in our house made tangerine sauce topped with sesame and served with white rice
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

