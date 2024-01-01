Croissants in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve croissants
More about Bread & Friends
Bread & Friends
505 Fore St., Portland
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.25
The same dough as our croissant, but with semi-sweet chocolate batôns incorporated to add that extra chocolatey goodness.
|Croissant
|$4.75
A classic laminated pastry that originated in Vienna and was made famous in Paris. We add a touch of whole wheat and a bit of our sourdough levain for extra depth of flavor. Flaky, buttery, and tender.
|Cannoli Croissant
|$7.00
Available Sat/Sun. An ode to one of our favorite Italian pastries! Ricotta & marscapone filled traditional croissant topped with shaved chocolate.