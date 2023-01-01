Dumplings in Portland
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Gu Chai Dumpling
|$9.00
(Special)
Pan-fried dumplings stuffed with soy sauce marinated mushroom medley and cabbage, served with chili sweet soy sauce. (vegetarian)
Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW
608 Congress st, Portland
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.50
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Pork With Vegetables Dumplings (6pcs)
|$9.60