Fried chicken sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Eventide
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$15.00
Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS
More about The Independent Ice Company
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
More about Shays Grill Pub
Shays Grill Pub
18 Monument Square, ME
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with mayo, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Choose spice level or sauce!
More about Crispy Gai
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: nam jim seafood ranch + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Satay: curry dust, peanut sauce + pickles
More about Wilson County Barbecue
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Rathskeller on Wharf
Rathskeller on Wharf
51 Wharf St, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
House brined. Breaded & fried. Remoulade. Coleslaw. Hot(spicy) or not.