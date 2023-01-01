Fried rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fried rice
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Fried Rice
|$14.90
|Fried Rice Lunch Special
|$17.95
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
|"Fried Rice In Lotus Leaves"
|$18.00
**Limited Special** Steamed jasmine rice seasoned with a mixed soy sauce, gingko nuts, lotus seeds, carrots, dates, shiitake mushrooms, sesame, and tofu wrapped in lotus leaves (Vegan) (No Modifications, Please)
More about Boda
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
stir-fried jasmine rice, shrimp, onion, green onion, garlic, egg w/spicy fish sauce, lime, cucumber (GF)
More about Crispy Gai
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
Chinese sausage, celery, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN OR GLUTEN FREE*