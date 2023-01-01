Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve fried rice

MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street

630 Congress Street, Portland

Fried Rice$14.90
Fried Rice Lunch Special$17.95
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
"Fried Rice In Lotus Leaves"$18.00
**Limited Special** Steamed jasmine rice seasoned with a mixed soy sauce, gingko nuts, lotus seeds, carrots, dates, shiitake mushrooms, sesame, and tofu wrapped in lotus leaves (Vegan) (No Modifications, Please)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
stir-fried jasmine rice, shrimp, onion, green onion, garlic, egg w/spicy fish sauce, lime, cucumber (GF)
More about Boda
Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

Fried Rice$11.00
Chinese sausage, celery, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN OR GLUTEN FREE*
More about Crispy Gai
Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, carrot, scallions, cashew nut, and egg.
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

