Greek salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Navis Cafe

56 Thames St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Navis Cafe
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.95
Greek Salad w/Chkn$11.75
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
Other Side Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad Lunch$13.00
w/ tomato, cucumber, olives, pickled red onion, feta & pita
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.95
Greek Salad w/Chkn$11.75
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.95
Greek Salad w/Chkn$11.75
More about Amato's - India Street
Item pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland, ME -

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbeers, and feta cheese, served with side of housemade greek dressing
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland, ME -

