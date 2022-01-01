Grilled chicken in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap$10.75
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner$13.75
16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella
Large Grilled Pepper Chicken$10.95
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.50
lettuce + tomato
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner$13.75
16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella
Large Grilled Pepper Chicken$10.95
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
More about Amato's - India Street
Item pic

BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue
Restaurant banner

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$17.00
Served with Papaya salad, Sticky rice and Jaew sauce.
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
Item pic

 

Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

211 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

