Grilled chicken in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - Washington Ave
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.75
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
|$13.75
|16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella
More about Amato's - St. John Street
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella
|Large Grilled Pepper Chicken
|$10.95
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.50
lettuce + tomato
More about Amato's - India Street
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
|$13.75
|16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella
|Large Grilled Pepper Chicken
|$10.95
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
More about Wilson County Barbecue
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,
1281 Congress Street,, Portland
|Grilled Chicken
|$17.00
Served with Papaya salad, Sticky rice and Jaew sauce.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
211 Fore Street, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$17.00
Grilled Cayenne Cheddar bread, Buffalo Rice coated Crispy chicken, American cheese, blue cheese, VT Cheddar Cheese sauce, pickled onion & tomato. Served with waffle fries & a Grillo's pickle.