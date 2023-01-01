Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

LB Kitchen

255 Congress St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Haute Hot Chocolate$5.75
Dark Chocolate. Coconut Milk. Ancho & Chipotle Peppers. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Maldon Salt.
More about LB Kitchen
The Holy Donut image

 

The Holy Donut - Commercial Street

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Hot Chocolate$3.69
Small Hot Chocolate$2.39
Medium Hot Chocolate$2.99
More about The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
* 8" Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow Meringue$45.00
Classic chocolate cake layered with housemade marshmallow cream topped with cocoa buttercream and finished with marshmallow meringues & chocolate ganache.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
Consumer pic

TAPAS

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate 12oz$4.00
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
Other Side Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave

500 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
Item pic

 

Uncharted Tea

662 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.25
More about Uncharted Tea
The Holy Donut image

DONUTS

The Holy Donut - Park Ave

194 Park Ave, Portland

Avg 5 (1090 reviews)
Takeout
Large Hot Chocolate$3.69
Small Hot Chocolate$2.39
Medium Hot Chocolate$2.99
More about The Holy Donut - Park Ave
Forage Market Portland image

 

Forage

123 Washington Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Forage

