Hot chocolate in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about LB Kitchen
LB Kitchen
255 Congress St, Portland
|Haute Hot Chocolate
|$5.75
Dark Chocolate. Coconut Milk. Ancho & Chipotle Peppers. Cinnamon. Nutmeg. Vanilla. Maple Syrup. Maldon Salt.
More about The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
The Holy Donut - Commercial Street
177 Commercial St, Portland
|Large Hot Chocolate
|$3.69
|Small Hot Chocolate
|$2.39
|Medium Hot Chocolate
|$2.99
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
195 Lancaster, Portland
|* 8" Hot Chocolate Cake with Toasted Marshmallow Meringue
|$45.00
Classic chocolate cake layered with housemade marshmallow cream topped with cocoa buttercream and finished with marshmallow meringues & chocolate ganache.
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
TAPAS
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Hot Chocolate 12oz
|$4.00
More about Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Other Side Diner - 500 Washington Ave
500 Washington Ave, Portland
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
More about The Holy Donut - Park Ave
DONUTS
The Holy Donut - Park Ave
194 Park Ave, Portland
|Large Hot Chocolate
|$3.69
|Small Hot Chocolate
|$2.39
|Medium Hot Chocolate
|$2.99