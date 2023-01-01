Lobster rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve lobster rolls
TAPAS
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips
|$25.00
Eventide Oyster Co.
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - Washington Ave
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Lobster Egg Rolls
|$17.00
Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
60 Portland Pier, Portland
|4oz Lobster Roll
|$25.00
1/4 lb chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.
|6oz Lobster Roll
|$37.00
6oz chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.
|Lobster Roll Flight
|$38.00
For a limited time, you can try a 2oz portion of EACH of Luke's delicious lobster roll options. That's a 2oz roll with classic lemon butter, a 2oz roll with white truffle butter and a 2oz roll of our Spicy Honey Butter. Don't miss it!
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster poached in butter, sprinkling of parsley & scallion, grilled brioche roll
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|LOBSTER ROLL TG
|$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
|LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG
|$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request