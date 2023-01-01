Lobster rolls in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Consumer pic

TAPAS

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips$25.00
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
Brown Butter Lobster Roll image

 

Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
80531a2c-3d54-4454-8bea-8ba58c622364 image

 

Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Egg Rolls$17.00
Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Item pic

 

Luke's Lobster Portland Pier

60 Portland Pier, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4oz Lobster Roll$25.00
1/4 lb chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.
6oz Lobster Roll$37.00
6oz chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.
Lobster Roll Flight$38.00
For a limited time, you can try a 2oz portion of EACH of Luke's delicious lobster roll options. That's a 2oz roll with classic lemon butter, a 2oz roll with white truffle butter and a 2oz roll of our Spicy Honey Butter. Don't miss it!
More about Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster poached in butter, sprinkling of parsley & scallion, grilled brioche roll
More about Bayside American Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - India Street
Item pic

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL TG$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Banner pic

 

Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room - 86 Commercial Street

86 Commercial Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noreaster Lobster Roll$36.00
Classic Lobster Roll$36.00
More about Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room - 86 Commercial Street

