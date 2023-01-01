Lobsters in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve lobsters
TAPAS
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips
|$25.00
Eventide Oyster Co.
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
|Lobster Stew
|$21.00
Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - Washington Ave
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Lobster Egg Rolls
|$17.00
Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Lobster Benedict*
|$26.00
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster, baby spinach, two poached eggs, house made hollandaise on English muffin with house made home fries
|Lobster Scram
|$26.00
Fresh hand picked Maine Lobster, baby spinach, grape tomato, scallion, goat cheese, dab of butter.
Served with our house made white or wheat bread & grilled homefries
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Lobster Sui Mai
|$13.00
*3 dumplings per order
Cantonese dumplings, shrimp and scallop mousse, lobster, tobiko
*Allergies: shrimp and scallop, sesame, duck and pork, shellfish, egg
|Lobster Toast
|$15.00
lobster & scallop mousse, brioche bread, radish, tarragon aioli, cilantro, fresno pepper. ***Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy*** -- For every Lobster Toast sold, The Honey Paw will donate $1 to Stop AAPI Hate --
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
|Lobster Roll
|$19.95
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|LOBSTER ROLL TG
|$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
|LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG
|$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request
|LOBSTER CHEESE CRISP TACO TG
|$33.00
FRESH MAINE LOBSTER MEAT IN A CHEESE CRISP SHELL WITH LETTUCE & CHOICE OF SAUCE
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
443 Fore Street, Portland
|Lobster
|$39.00
Mushroom / Sherry / Rosemary