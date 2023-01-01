Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve lobsters

TAPAS

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips$25.00
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
Brown Butter Lobster Roll image

 

Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
Lobster Stew$21.00
Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
80531a2c-3d54-4454-8bea-8ba58c622364 image

 

Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Egg Rolls$17.00
Maine lobster, carrot, cabbage, leeks, chive cream cheese, wonton wrappers, sweet chili sauce
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
BG pic

 

Dok Mali - 47 India St

47 India St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Rangoon$14.00
More about Dok Mali - 47 India St
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Boda image

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Siamese Pomelo Salad$12.00
More about Boda
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Benedict*$26.00
Hand picked fresh Maine lobster, baby spinach, two poached eggs, house made hollandaise on English muffin with house made home fries
Lobster Scram$26.00
Fresh hand picked Maine Lobster, baby spinach, grape tomato, scallion, goat cheese, dab of butter.
Served with our house made white or wheat bread & grilled homefries
More about Bayside American Cafe
Item pic

NOODLES

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Sui Mai$13.00
*3 dumplings per order
Cantonese dumplings, shrimp and scallop mousse, lobster, tobiko
*Allergies: shrimp and scallop, sesame, duck and pork, shellfish, egg
Lobster Toast$15.00
lobster & scallop mousse, brioche bread, radish, tarragon aioli, cilantro, fresno pepper. ***Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy*** -- For every Lobster Toast sold, The Honey Paw will donate $1 to Stop AAPI Hate --
More about The Honey Paw
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - India Street
Item pic

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL TG$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request
LOBSTER CHEESE CRISP TACO TG$33.00
FRESH MAINE LOBSTER MEAT IN A CHEESE CRISP SHELL WITH LETTUCE & CHOICE OF SAUCE
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster$39.00
Mushroom / Sherry / Rosemary
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
Banner pic

 

Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room - 86 Commercial Street

86 Commercial Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Lobster Roll$36.00
More about Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room - 86 Commercial Street

