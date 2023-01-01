Mango sticky rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Mango With Sticky Rice
|$9.00
*Seasonal Special* Sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and sesame seeds. Served with coconut cream (Vegan) (Gluten-Free) (Soy-Free)