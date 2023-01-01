Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street

630 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$8.00
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Mango With Sticky Rice$9.00
*Seasonal Special* Sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and sesame seeds. Served with coconut cream (Vegan) (Gluten-Free) (Soy-Free)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
Item pic

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$9.00
More about Boda
Item pic

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

