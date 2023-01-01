Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve pad thai

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
BG pic

 

Dok Mali - 47 India St

47 India St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mali Pad Thai$23.00
More about Dok Mali - 47 India St
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad Thai Shrimp$16.59
Rice noodles, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
Pad Thai chicken$14.99
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Woon-Sen Pad Thai image

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Woon-Sen Pad Thai$18.00
glass noodles, Chinese chive, shallot, salted daikon, bean sprout, + tofu wrapped in a Thai egg omelet w/ raw bean sprouts, lime, ground peanuts, chili flakes(GF)
More about Boda
Item pic

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad Thai$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, and peanuts.
More about Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

