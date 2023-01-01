Pad thai in Portland
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Pad Thai Shrimp
|$16.59
Rice noodles, shrimps, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
|Pad Thai chicken
|$14.99
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Woon-Sen Pad Thai
|$18.00
glass noodles, Chinese chive, shallot, salted daikon, bean sprout, + tofu wrapped in a Thai egg omelet w/ raw bean sprouts, lime, ground peanuts, chili flakes(GF)