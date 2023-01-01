Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve panang curry

MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street

630 Congress Street, Portland

Pork Panang Curry$16.40
Slow-cooked pork, basil leaves, and peanuts in a spicy and creamy panang curry sauce, served with jasmine rice and steamed vegetables.
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW

608 Congress st, Portland

Panang Curry Vegetables & Tempeh$17.00
Thai eggplant, red peppers, green peppers, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, buttercup squash, Thai basil, and lime leaves in a Panang coconut milk curry. Served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
More about Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW
Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

Panang Beef Curry$21.00
Thai basil, brisket, pearl onion
*contains peanuts*
More about Crispy Gai

