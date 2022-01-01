Salmon in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve salmon
Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Salmon
|$30.00
Seared salmon, maple & mustard crust, black lentils, roasted fennel, balsamic reduction (Gluten Free)
Other Side Deli - Veranda St
164 Veranda St, Portland
|House Salmon Bagel
|$8.25
Capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Smoked Salmon Benedict*
|$20.00
House hot smoked salmon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over English muffin
|House Smoked Salmon 4 OZ
|$10.50
Our own house cured, hot smoked salmon. Served chilled
|Smoked Salmon Plate
|$22.00
House made hot smoked salmon (not lox), chilled and served with tomato, red onion, fresh capers, scrambled eggs, choice of toast or locally made bagel with plain or herbed cream cheese.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
443 Fore Street, Portland
|Salmon
|$34.00
Yellow Eye Bean / Tomatillo / Sour Cream
Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
211 Fore Street, Portland
|Smoked Salmon Benny
|$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street
9 commercial street, Portland
|Tarragon Salmon Bowl
|$15.50
Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg