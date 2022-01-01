Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$30.00
Seared salmon, maple & mustard crust, black lentils, roasted fennel, balsamic reduction (Gluten Free)
More about Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant
Other Side Deli - East Deering image

 

Other Side Deli - Veranda St

164 Veranda St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Salmon Bagel$8.25
Capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese
More about Other Side Deli - Veranda St
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict*$20.00
House hot smoked salmon, baby spinach, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce served over English muffin
House Smoked Salmon 4 OZ$10.50
Our own house cured, hot smoked salmon. Served chilled
Smoked Salmon Plate$22.00
House made hot smoked salmon (not lox), chilled and served with tomato, red onion, fresh capers, scrambled eggs, choice of toast or locally made bagel with plain or herbed cream cheese.
More about Bayside American Cafe
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$34.00
Yellow Eye Bean / Tomatillo / Sour Cream
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
Restaurant banner

 

Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

211 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benny$19.00
Thick cut English muffin with chilled smoked salmon, arugula, poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce & Everything bagel aioli. Served with fresh fruit salad.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine
Item pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tarragon Salmon Bowl$15.50
Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

