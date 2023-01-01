Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Luke's Lobster Portland Pier

60 Portland Pier, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Scallop Platter$30.00
Fried day boat scallops w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar
More about Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
Item pic

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop wrapped in bacon$12.00
w/ chili garlic lime (GF)
More about Boda
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop$37.00
Bacon / Celery Root
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
Consumer pic

 

Crown Jewel

255 Diamond Ave, Great Diamond Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops$23.00
almond cream, sea bean
More about Crown Jewel

