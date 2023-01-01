Scallops in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve scallops
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
60 Portland Pier, Portland
|Fried Scallop Platter
|$30.00
Fried day boat scallops w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Scallop wrapped in bacon
|$12.00
w/ chili garlic lime (GF)
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
443 Fore Street, Portland
|Scallop
|$37.00
Bacon / Celery Root