Shrimp rolls in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Shrimp Rolls
|$9.00
More about Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
Luke's Lobster Portland Pier
60 Portland Pier, Portland
|4oz Shrimp Roll
|$15.00
1/4 lb chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.
|6oz Shrimp Roll
|$22.00
6oz chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.