Sticky rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve sticky rice
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
630 Congress Street, Portland
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.00
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Mango With Sticky Rice
|$9.00
*Seasonal Special* Sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and sesame seeds. Served with coconut cream (Vegan) (Gluten-Free) (Soy-Free)
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$9.00
|Thai Sticky Rice Ball
|$4.00
soy, pepper, scallion, garlic (V) + (GF)
|Sticky Rice Basket
|$3.50
(V)(GF)
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Sticky Rice in Lotus Leaf
|$12.00
*Vegan, gluten free
Sticky rice, pickled shiitake, fermented mustard greens, candied peanuts, Chinese red date
*Allergies: peanut, soy
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Sticky Rice
|$3.00
great for taming the heat of a spicy dish or sauce!