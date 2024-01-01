Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve thai fried rice

THAI TREE

571 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
D6 Thai Fried Rice$0.00
Eggs, onions, scallions & tomatoes.
N6 Thai Fried Rice$0.00
Eggs, onions, scallions & tomatoes.
More about THAI TREE
Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW

608 Congress st, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
More about Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW

