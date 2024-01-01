Thai fried rice in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve thai fried rice
More about THAI TREE
THAI TREE
571 Congress Street, Portland
|D6 Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Eggs, onions, scallions & tomatoes.
|N6 Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Eggs, onions, scallions & tomatoes.
More about Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW
Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW
608 Congress st, Portland
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)