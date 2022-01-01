Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve thai tea

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St

608 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
House-brewed Thai Iced Tea served with your choice of Cream or Soy-Cream. Straws Available By Request Only.
Uncharted Tea image

 

Uncharted Tea

662 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Latte$4.25
Thai Tea, Steamed Whole Milk, Simple Syrup
Dirty Thai Tea$4.75
Nitro, Thai Tea, Milk, Sweetener
Thai Tea Pumpkin Spice$5.25
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Tea Milkshake$8.00
Thai Tea$4.75
Item pic

TAPAS

Boda

671 Congress st, Portland

Avg 4.7 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea Cheese Cake$8.00
Thai tea burnt basque cheesecake topped with mixed berries (gluten free)
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$4.00
Hand Brand Thai Tea with sweetened condensed milk and ice
Item pic

 

Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue

23 Forest Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$5.00
Restaurant banner

 

Mitr Thai Restaurant - 1281 Congress Street,

1281 Congress Street,, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$4.00
