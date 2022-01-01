Thai tea in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro - 608 Congress St
608 Congress st, Portland
|Thai Iced Tea
|$4.00
House-brewed Thai Iced Tea served with your choice of Cream or Soy-Cream. Straws Available By Request Only.
More about Uncharted Tea
Uncharted Tea
662 Congress Street, Portland
|Thai Tea Latte
|$4.25
Thai Tea, Steamed Whole Milk, Simple Syrup
|Dirty Thai Tea
|$4.75
Nitro, Thai Tea, Milk, Sweetener
|Thai Tea Pumpkin Spice
|$5.25
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Thai Tea Milkshake
|$8.00
|Thai Tea
|$4.75
More about Boda
TAPAS
Boda
671 Congress st, Portland
|Thai Tea Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Thai tea burnt basque cheesecake topped with mixed berries (gluten free)
More about Crispy Gai
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Thai Tea
|$4.00
Hand Brand Thai Tea with sweetened condensed milk and ice
More about Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
23 Forest Avenue, Portland
|Thai Tea
|$5.00