Tuna salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tuna salad
Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop
72 Parris Street, Portland
|Chickpea “tuna” salad (V)
|$15.00
Italian mashed chickpea salad // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing (Vegetarian)
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - Washington Ave
1379 Washington Avenue, Portland
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
|Large Tuna Salad Italian
|$9.95
an ode to our days on the waterfront
|Small Tuna Salad Italian
|$7.50
an ode to our days on the waterfront
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - St. John Street
312 St. John Street, Portland
|Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
|Large Tuna Salad Italian
|$9.95
an ode to our days on the waterfront
|Small Tuna Salad Italian
|$7.50
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Other Side Deli - Veranda St
164 Veranda St, Portland
|Tuna Salad
|$13.00
House Made Tuna salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings