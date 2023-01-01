Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop

72 Parris Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chickpea “tuna” salad (V)$15.00
Italian mashed chickpea salad // choice of cheese // LTO // hoagie dressing (Vegetarian)
More about Salvatore’s Hoagie Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - Washington Ave

1379 Washington Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Large Tuna Salad Italian$9.95
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Small Tuna Salad Italian$7.50
an ode to our days on the waterfront
More about Amato's - Washington Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - St. John Street

312 St. John Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Large Tuna Salad Italian$9.95
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Small Tuna Salad Italian$7.50
an ode to our days on the waterfront
More about Amato's - St. John Street
Other Side Deli - East Deering image

 

Other Side Deli - Veranda St

164 Veranda St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$13.00
House Made Tuna salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings
More about Other Side Deli - Veranda St
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap$8.75
mixed with celery + mayo
Large Tuna Salad Italian$9.95
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Small Tuna Salad Italian$7.50
an ode to our days on the waterfront
More about Amato's - India Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Sticky Rice

Curry

Pancakes

Mango Sticky Rice

Avocado Toast

Pad Thai

Pork Belly

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1538 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston