Waffles in Portland

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
Cast iron pressed malted waffle batter, whipped cream
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
PIZZA
Slab Sicilian Street Food
25 Preble St, Portland
|Waffle Cone Cannoli
|$8.00
espresso ricotta cream, brownie, blood orange white chocolate crumble
Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
23 Forest Avenue, Portland
|Waffles
|$15.00
Belgian style waffles topped with berries and Maine maple syrup