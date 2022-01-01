Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve waffles

Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$9.00
Cast iron pressed malted waffle batter, whipped cream
More about Bayside American Cafe
Item pic

BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue
Slab Sicilian Street Food image

PIZZA

Slab Sicilian Street Food

25 Preble St, Portland

Avg 4 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Cone Cannoli$8.00
espresso ricotta cream, brownie, blood orange white chocolate crumble
More about Slab Sicilian Street Food
Item pic

 

Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue

23 Forest Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffles$15.00
Belgian style waffles topped with berries and Maine maple syrup
More about Nom Cafe - 23 Forest Avenue
Item pic

 

Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

211 Fore Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$9.50
An 8” Belgian waffle from our homemade mix, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
More about Friendly Toast Portland Maine - Portland, Maine

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Avocado Toast

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

French Toast

Pork Belly

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1523 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston