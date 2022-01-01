East Bayside pizza restaurants you'll love
Radici
52 Washington Ave, Portland
Popular items
Maialino
$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Papà
$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Olive Oil Semifreddo
$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's
71 India Street, Portland
Popular items
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
All Meat Calzone
$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
Large Chicken Parmigiana
$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce