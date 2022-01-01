East Bayside pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in East Bayside

Radici image

PIZZA

Radici

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maialino$19.00
*SPECIAL* Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Papà$18.00
Available only on Fridays. Trenton-Style Tomato Pie. Crushed Tomato, Mozzarella, Provolone, Our Pork Sausage. Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Olive Oil Semifreddo$8.00
Our Semifreddo is similar to Ice Cream. Served To-Go with Lid. Toppings Served on the Side.
More about Radici
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
All Meat Calzone$10.50
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
More about Amato's
Restaurant banner

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SM Pepperoni$13.00
Buffalo Hot Wings$12.50
Greek$9.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland

