Kimchi in
East Bayside
/
Portland
/
East Bayside
/
Kimchi
East Bayside restaurants that serve kimchi
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
No reviews yet
Kimchi
$7.00
Fermented Green Cabbage, Garlic, Chili Paste, Spices
More about Eventide
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
Avg 4.8
(3034 reviews)
Napa Kimchi
$6.00
***Contains shrimp paste***
More about The Honey Paw
