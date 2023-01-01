Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in East Bayside

Go
East Bayside restaurants
Toast

East Bayside restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$7.00
Fermented Green Cabbage, Garlic, Chili Paste, Spices
More about Eventide
a95e3240-ed25-49ab-b830-fcf7141f850f image

NOODLES

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Napa Kimchi$6.00
***Contains shrimp paste***
More about The Honey Paw

Browse other tasty dishes in East Bayside

Cornbread

Milkshakes

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Whoopie Pies

Salmon

Pies

Cake

Map

More near East Bayside to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston