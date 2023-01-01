Lobsters in East Bayside
East Bayside restaurants that serve lobsters
Eventide
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Brown Butter Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
|Lobster Stew
|$21.00
Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Lobster Sui Mai
|$13.00
*3 dumplings per order
Cantonese dumplings, shrimp and scallop mousse, lobster, tobiko
*Allergies: shrimp and scallop, sesame, duck and pork, shellfish, egg
|Lobster Toast
|$15.00
lobster & scallop mousse, brioche bread, radish, tarragon aioli, cilantro, fresno pepper. ***Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy*** -- For every Lobster Toast sold, The Honey Paw will donate $1 to Stop AAPI Hate --