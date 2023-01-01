Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in East Bayside

East Bayside restaurants
East Bayside restaurants that serve lobsters

Eventide

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Lobster Roll$19.00
Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!
Lobster Stew$21.00
Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake
More about Eventide
NOODLES

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Sui Mai$13.00
*3 dumplings per order
Cantonese dumplings, shrimp and scallop mousse, lobster, tobiko
*Allergies: shrimp and scallop, sesame, duck and pork, shellfish, egg
Lobster Toast$15.00
lobster & scallop mousse, brioche bread, radish, tarragon aioli, cilantro, fresno pepper. ***Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy*** -- For every Lobster Toast sold, The Honey Paw will donate $1 to Stop AAPI Hate --
More about The Honey Paw
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.95
More about Amato's - India Street

