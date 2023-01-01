East Bayside restaurants you'll love
More about Terlingua
SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Terlingua
40 washington avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|TERLINGUA SALAD
|$19.00
leafy greens, grilled corn & black beans, avocado, cripsy tortilla strips, Winter Hill Farm cotija, candied pumpkin seeds, sesame-oregano vinaigrette
|RED CHILI
|$18.00
stewed brisket, sweet onions, Winter Hill Farm cotija, honey butter corn-bread topped w/ chopped smoked brisket
|CARNITAS
|$17.00
smoked pork, Winter Hill cotija cheese, onion, spicy taco sauce, cilantro, flour tortillas
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
Eventide Oyster Co.
86 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Green Salad
|$12.00
Nori Vinaigrette, Pickled Vegetables
|Fried Oyster Bun
|$15.00
Tartar, Pickled Vegetables
|Potato Chips
|$5.00
Russet Potato Chips, Nori Powder, Salt and Vinegar
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
PIZZA
Radici - Una Pizzeria
52 Washington Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Al Ragú
|$19.00
Available only on Sundays. Lamb and Pork Ragú Napoletano, Pecorino Romano.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Maialino
|$19.00
Available only on Wednesdays & Thursdays. Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
|Pork Rillette Sandwich
|$12.00
Pork Rillete, Rondele Cheese and Lemon Olives on our sourdough bread.
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Pad Thai chicken
|$15.00
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
|Nasi goreng
|$15.50
Malaysian style fried rice with ,chicken , vegetables. Topped with fried egg and cucumber.
|Char koay teow
|$16.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.
More about The Honey Paw
NOODLES
The Honey Paw
78 Middle Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Wok Charred Vegetable
|$14.00
Wok charred seasonal farm vegetable, fermented soy bean, ginger, sesame. ***Picture is an example, type of vegetable subject to change. Contains gluten, soy, alliums, sesame***
|Fried Wings
|$16.00
lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***
|Khao Soi
|$24.00
egg noodle, smoked lamb, coconut curry, mustard greens, jalapeño, lime, crispy noodles. ***Contains shellfish, lamb and lamb broth, egg and gluten.*** (Can be gluten and/or egg free upon request. Broth, noodles, crispy noodles and lime packed separately)
More about Amato's - India Street
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amato's - India Street
71 India Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Large All Natural Turkey Italian
|$11.59
built with all-natural turkey
|Large Veggie Italian
|$7.39
vegetarian version of the original
|Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$7.39
ham, cheese, all the veggies