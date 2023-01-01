Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Bayside restaurants you'll love

East Bayside restaurants
Toast

Must-try East Bayside restaurants

Terlingua image

SOUPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Terlingua

40 washington avenue, Portland

Avg 4.7 (768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TERLINGUA SALAD$19.00
leafy greens, grilled corn & black beans, avocado, cripsy tortilla strips, Winter Hill Farm cotija, candied pumpkin seeds, sesame-oregano vinaigrette
RED CHILI$18.00
stewed brisket, sweet onions, Winter Hill Farm cotija, honey butter corn-bread topped w/ chopped smoked brisket
CARNITAS$17.00
smoked pork, Winter Hill cotija cheese, onion, spicy taco sauce, cilantro, flour tortillas
More about Terlingua
Eventide image

 

Eventide Oyster Co.

86 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Salad$12.00
Nori Vinaigrette, Pickled Vegetables
Fried Oyster Bun$15.00
Tartar, Pickled Vegetables
Potato Chips$5.00
Russet Potato Chips, Nori Powder, Salt and Vinegar
More about Eventide Oyster Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Radici - Una Pizzeria

52 Washington Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Ragú$19.00
Available only on Sundays. Lamb and Pork Ragú Napoletano, Pecorino Romano.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Maialino$19.00
Available only on Wednesdays & Thursdays. Our Pork Sausage, Taleggio Cheese, Radicchio, Caper Honey.
Pizza is approx. 11" and intended to feed one person.
Pork Rillette Sandwich$12.00
Pork Rillete, Rondele Cheese and Lemon Olives on our sourdough bread.
More about Radici - Una Pizzeria
Kuno image

 

Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave

166 Cumberland Ave, Portland

Avg 4.8 (1975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai chicken$15.00
Rice noodles, chicken, egg, bean sprout, tofu, chive, peanut, shallot, scallion, lime. (Gluten free)
Nasi goreng$15.50
Malaysian style fried rice with ,chicken , vegetables. Topped with fried egg and cucumber.
Char koay teow$16.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, sweet sausage, shrimps, chives, shallots.
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
The Honey Paw image

NOODLES

The Honey Paw

78 Middle Street, Portland

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wok Charred Vegetable$14.00
Wok charred seasonal farm vegetable, fermented soy bean, ginger, sesame. ***Picture is an example, type of vegetable subject to change. Contains gluten, soy, alliums, sesame***
Fried Wings$16.00
lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***
Khao Soi$24.00
egg noodle, smoked lamb, coconut curry, mustard greens, jalapeño, lime, crispy noodles. ***Contains shellfish, lamb and lamb broth, egg and gluten.*** (Can be gluten and/or egg free upon request. Broth, noodles, crispy noodles and lime packed separately)
More about The Honey Paw
Amato's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amato's - India Street

71 India Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$11.59
built with all-natural turkey
Large Veggie Italian$7.39
vegetarian version of the original
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$7.39
ham, cheese, all the veggies
More about Amato's - India Street
Hugo's Restaurant image

 

Hugo's Restaurant

88 Middle Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hugo's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

9 commercial street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street

