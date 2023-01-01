Milkshakes in East Bayside
East Bayside restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
166 Cumberland Ave, Portland
|Thai Tea Milkshake
|$8.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland - 9 Commercial Street
9 commercial street, Portland
|Blueberry Delight Milkshake IPA 4 Pack
|$15.99
6.0% Hazy, creamy, full-bodied IPA with a big blueberry aroma and flavor (Made with Wyman's Wild Maine Blueberries). Low Bitterness with a vanilla finish