Old Port restaurants you'll love

Old Port's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Old Port restaurants

Broken Arrow image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Broken Arrow

545 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eight-Hour Red Sauce$8.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, slow simmered for 8-hours in a rich Pork broth and served with grilled sourdough bread, fresh basil and Silvery Moon Stroudwater Tomme.
Rabbit and Local Bean Cassoulet
Maine Soldier Bean Cassoulet with Rabbit, and house-made juniper and gin Sausage, served with sourdough
Whipped Ricotta$8.00
Whipped local ricotta with local mushroom conserva and dehydrated black olives, served with toasted sourdough bread.
More about Broken Arrow
The Holy Donut image

 

The Holy Donut

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Coffee Cake$3.42
GF Chocolate Sea Salt$3.52
Chocolate Sea Salt$2.67
More about The Holy Donut
Lupita's Taqueria image

 

Lupita's Taqueria

15 exchange street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hatch Queso & Chips$8.00
Chips and Guacamole$6.00
Taco Bowl - Rice, Slaw, Avocado, 2 Protein$15.00
More about Lupita's Taqueria
Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Steak Frites$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Cheese Tortellini$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
More about Rigby Yard
The Independent Ice Company image

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
More about The Independent Ice Company
The Thirsty Pig image

HOT DOGS

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Viking Dog$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
Build Your Own 2 Dog Basket$10.00
Two custom hot dogs
More about The Thirsty Pig
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$25.00
Gluten free beer batter, Icelandic haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge (Gluten Free)
Short Rib Poutine$16.00
Hand cut chips, Pineland cheese curds, braised short rib, beef & mushroom demi glace, scallions
Pub Burger$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
More about Ri Ra
Blake Orchard image

 

Blake Orchard

561 Forest Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raw Protein$10.00
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.
Summer Bowl$13.50
Apple juice, frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries, fresh pineapple, frozen banana, shredded coconut blended smooth.
Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, bee pollen, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
Green Bowl$13.00
Your choice of mylk, seasonal greens, frozen mango, frozen banana, orange, shredded coconut, and local raw honey blended smooth.
Topped with gluten free granola, fresh fruit, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.
More about Blake Orchard
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
Hat Yai Fried Chicken$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
More about Crispy Gai
Highroller Lobster Co. image

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL TG$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
POTATO SALAD TG$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

60 Thames Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Terrine$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
Pork Chop$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
Halibut$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco
More about Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cod$29.00
Tahini / Cabbage / Hazelnut
Skordalia$16.00
Garlic / Almond / Scallion
Green Salad$16.00
Citrus / Feta / Sunflower Seed
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar
CERA image

 

CERA

1 Monument Square, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUPER MUSHROOM$11.00
Wood grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, spinach, roasted tomatoes // Panini bread
More about CERA
The Grill Room and Bar image

 

The Grill Room and Bar

84 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Grill Room and Bar
Vena's Fizz House image

 

Vena's Fizz House

345 Fore St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vena's Fizz House
Marcy's Diner image

SANDWICHES

Marcy's Diner

47 Oak Street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1922 reviews)
Takeout
More about Marcy's Diner
Pat's Pizza image

 

Pat's Pizza

30 Market Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pat's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Pesto B.L.T.$11.00
turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough
California Turkey$11.00
turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain
The Classic$6.00
fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

