Old Port bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Old Port

Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Steak Frites$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Cheese Tortellini$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
More about Rigby Yard
The Independent Ice Company image

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
More about The Independent Ice Company
The Thirsty Pig image

HOT DOGS

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Viking Dog$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
Build Your Own 2 Dog Basket$10.00
Two custom hot dogs
More about The Thirsty Pig
Ri Ra image

 

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$25.00
Gluten free beer batter, Icelandic haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge (Gluten Free)
Short Rib Poutine$16.00
Hand cut chips, Pineland cheese curds, braised short rib, beef & mushroom demi glace, scallions
Pub Burger$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
More about Ri Ra
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
Hat Yai Fried Chicken$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
More about Crispy Gai
Highroller Lobster Co. image

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL TG$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
POTATO SALAD TG$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

60 Thames Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Terrine$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
Pork Chop$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
Halibut$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco
More about Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
Evo Kitchen + Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Evo Kitchen + Bar

443 Fore Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cod$29.00
Tahini / Cabbage / Hazelnut
Skordalia$16.00
Garlic / Almond / Scallion
Green Salad$16.00
Citrus / Feta / Sunflower Seed
More about Evo Kitchen + Bar
The Grill Room and Bar image

 

The Grill Room and Bar

84 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Grill Room and Bar
Vena's Fizz House image

 

Vena's Fizz House

345 Fore St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vena's Fizz House

