Old Port bars & lounges you'll love

TAPAS
Rigby Yard
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
|Steak Frites
|$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
|Cheese Tortellini
|$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Pork Chop
|$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
|Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries
|$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
|Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
HOT DOGS
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange Street, Portland
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
|Viking Dog
|$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
|Build Your Own 2 Dog Basket
|$10.00
Two custom hot dogs
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Gluten free beer batter, Icelandic haddock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge (Gluten Free)
|Short Rib Poutine
|$16.00
Hand cut chips, Pineland cheese curds, braised short rib, beef & mushroom demi glace, scallions
|Pub Burger
|$18.00
Smashed prime beef patty, cooked through, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Fried Rice
|$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
|Hat Yai Fried Chicken
|$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|LOBSTER ROLL TG
|$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
|LOBBY POP TG
|$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
|POTATO SALAD TG
|$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
SEAFOOD
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
60 Thames Street, Portland
|Duck Terrine
|$14.00
apple mustard, toasted brioche, pickled shallots
|Pork Chop
|$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
|Halibut
|$30.00
ramps, potato & leek rosti, romesco
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Evo Kitchen + Bar
443 Fore Street, Portland
|Cod
|$29.00
Tahini / Cabbage / Hazelnut
|Skordalia
|$16.00
Garlic / Almond / Scallion
|Green Salad
|$16.00
Citrus / Feta / Sunflower Seed