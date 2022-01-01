Old Port cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Old Port

The Holy Donut image

 

The Holy Donut

177 Commercial St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Plain Coffee Cake$3.42
GF Chocolate Sea Salt$3.52
Chocolate Sea Salt$2.67
More about The Holy Donut
Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Steak Frites$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Cheese Tortellini$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
More about Rigby Yard
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Pesto B.L.T.$11.00
turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough
California Turkey$11.00
turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain
The Classic$6.00
fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

