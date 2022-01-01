Old Port sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Old Port

Broken Arrow image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Broken Arrow

545 Congress Street, Portland

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Eight-Hour Red Sauce$8.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, slow simmered for 8-hours in a rich Pork broth and served with grilled sourdough bread, fresh basil and Silvery Moon Stroudwater Tomme.
Rabbit and Local Bean Cassoulet
Maine Soldier Bean Cassoulet with Rabbit, and house-made juniper and gin Sausage, served with sourdough
Whipped Ricotta$8.00
Whipped local ricotta with local mushroom conserva and dehydrated black olives, served with toasted sourdough bread.
More about Broken Arrow
Crispy Gai image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
Hat Yai Fried Chicken$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
More about Crispy Gai
CERA image

 

CERA

1 Monument Square, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUPER MUSHROOM$11.00
Wood grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, spinach, roasted tomatoes // Panini bread
More about CERA
Restaurant banner

 

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

400 Congress Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Pesto B.L.T.$11.00
turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough
California Turkey$11.00
turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain
The Classic$6.00
fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin
More about Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC

