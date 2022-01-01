Old Port sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Old Port
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Broken Arrow
545 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Eight-Hour Red Sauce
|$8.00
Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, slow simmered for 8-hours in a rich Pork broth and served with grilled sourdough bread, fresh basil and Silvery Moon Stroudwater Tomme.
|Rabbit and Local Bean Cassoulet
Maine Soldier Bean Cassoulet with Rabbit, and house-made juniper and gin Sausage, served with sourdough
|Whipped Ricotta
|$8.00
Whipped local ricotta with local mushroom conserva and dehydrated black olives, served with toasted sourdough bread.
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$9.00
Chinese sausage, celery, cilantro, egg
*NOT AVAILABLE VEGETARIAN/GLUTEN FREE*
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
|Hat Yai Fried Chicken
|$12.00
thighs and drums Thai pepper brined and fried extra crispy
*NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
CERA
1 Monument Square, Portland
|Popular items
|SUPER MUSHROOM
|$11.00
Wood grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, spinach, roasted tomatoes // Panini bread
Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC
400 Congress Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Turkey Pesto B.L.T.
|$11.00
turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough
|California Turkey
|$11.00
turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain
|The Classic
|$6.00
fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin