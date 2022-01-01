Chicken sandwiches in Old Port
Old Port restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
TAPAS
Rigby Yard
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon,
Pickled Garlic Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
|$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St, Portland
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, gluten free breading, Duke’s mayo, shredded iceberg, pickles, butter toasted brioche bun
Crispy Gai
90 Exchange St., Portland
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles