Fried chicken sandwiches in Old Port

8eb2bc0b-f0f5-4e8c-8324-a2a9ff7fdd15 image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries$18.00
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon,
Pickled Garlic Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
More about Rigby Yard
Item pic

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries$18.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots
More about The Independent Ice Company
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Crispy Gai

90 Exchange St., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Hat Yai brined and fried crispy chicken thigh served on a Martin's sesame potato bun with your choice of:
Classic: kewpie mayo + iceberg lettuce
Spicy: spicy mayo + turmeric pickles
Bangkok Hot: dipped in our “Bangkok Hot Sauce” and seasoned with fermented bird’s eye chili salt. Served with turmeric pickles
More about Crispy Gai

