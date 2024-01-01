Grits in Old Port
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
50 Wharf Street, Portland
Eggs & Grits Breakfast Bowl ~ 12.00
Cheesy Grits, Two Eggs Veggies, Bacon
The Independent Ice Co. - 52 Wharf Street - Portland, Maine 04101 - 207-956-7150 - www.independentice.com
52 Wharf Street, Portland
SHRIMP AND GRITS ~ 28
Chili garlic marinated shrimp over cheesy polenta , served with Toasted Baquettes