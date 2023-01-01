Lobster rolls in Old Port
Old Port restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
TAPAS
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
50 Wharf Street, Portland
|Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips
|$25.00
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
|LOBSTER ROLL TG
|$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
|LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG
|$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, Chopped Romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll. and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong. ALL SAUCE COMES ON THE ROLL UNLESS YOU ORDER SAUCE ON THE SIDE!