Lobster rolls in Old Port

“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, Chopped Romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll. and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong. ALL SAUCE COMES ON THE ROLL UNLESS YOU ORDER SAUCE ON THE SIDE!

