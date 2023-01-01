Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Old Port

Go
Old Port restaurants
Toast

Old Port restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Maine Fresh Lobster Roll with Kettle Chips$25.00
More about Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street Portland, Maine
Item pic

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL TG$38.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBSTER ROLL FLIGHT TG$45.00
"Beggahs CAN be choosahs" Three of our mini rolls served side by side and sauced to your request
LOBSTER ROLL$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, Chopped Romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll. and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong. ALL SAUCE COMES ON THE ROLL UNLESS YOU ORDER SAUCE ON THE SIDE!
More about Highroller Lobster Co.

