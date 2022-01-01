Pork chops in Old Port
Old Port restaurants that serve pork chops
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
|Pork Chop
|$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
SEAFOOD
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro
60 Thames Street, Portland
|Pork Chop
|$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.