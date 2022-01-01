Pork chops in Old Port

Old Port restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
More about The Independent Ice Company
Pork Chop image

SEAFOOD

Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

60 Thames Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$50.00
Serves One. BEET SALAD: Triple cream, radishes, pistou. PORK CHOP: Spaetzle, creamed mushrooms, apple mustard. RICE PUDDING: Caramel apples, honey almonds. We package the meal family style; if you would like individual packages for multiple meals, please specify in 'special instructions' below.
More about Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro

