West Bayside restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try West Bayside restaurants

Banner pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
9" Blueberry Pie$27.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
6 Ginger molasses cookies$9.00
6 pack of fresh baked chewy ginger molasses cookies
Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Coals image

 

Coals

118 Preble Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rustic$18.00
fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil
Bayside$17.50
fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula
Dean Martin$17.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana padano, pepperoni
More about Coals
Bayside American Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bayside American Cafe

98 Portland Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (1774 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash Side (House-made )$9.00
Slow braised Angus corned beef with onions, and our house blend of herbs and seasonings, over our 3-potato homefries
Vegetable Home Fries *$14.00
Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, two eggs, three potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
2 eggs, choice of bread & cheese served with a side of 3 potato homefries
More about Bayside American Cafe
Batson River Brewing & Distilling image

 

Batson River Brewing & Distilling

82 Hanover Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP$13.00
sourdough, mahon, gruyere, basil
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Garlic Croutons | Parmesan | White Anchovy | Caesar Dressing
REUBEN$16.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon, rye
More about Batson River Brewing & Distilling
Wilson County Barbecue image

BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Biscuit$16.00
Mac N' Cheese$5.00
Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)$19.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue
Slab Sicilian Street Food image

PIZZA

Slab Sicilian Street Food

25 Preble St, Portland

Avg 4 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Thin Crust$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano
Pesto$13.00
[vegan] tomato sauce, pesto, roasted tomatoes, garlic, tapioca cheese, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
Spicy Meat$13.00
red pepper sauce, pepperoni, peperoncini, mozzarella, provolone, blue cheese dip - 1 lb individual piece
More about Slab Sicilian Street Food
Bayside Bowl image

FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Bowl

58 Alder Street, Portland

Avg 4.3 (544 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Piña Colada
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
Bowl$7.00
beans, rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, fresno peppers, cotija cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
Frozen Margarita
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
More about Bayside Bowl

Map

