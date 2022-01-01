West Bayside restaurants you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery
195 Lancaster, Portland
|Popular items
|9" Blueberry Pie
|$27.00
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
|6 Ginger molasses cookies
|$9.00
6 pack of fresh baked chewy ginger molasses cookies
|Gingerbread & Vanilla Whoopie Pies
|$3.75
Ginger spiced whoopie cakes with a vanilla buttercream filling
Coals
118 Preble Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Rustic
|$18.00
fontinella, mozzarella, fresh garlic, crimini mushrooms, grana padano and truffle oil
|Bayside
|$17.50
fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, pistachio pesto, arugula
|Dean Martin
|$17.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, grana padano, pepperoni
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bayside American Cafe
98 Portland Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash Side (House-made )
|$9.00
Slow braised Angus corned beef with onions, and our house blend of herbs and seasonings, over our 3-potato homefries
|Vegetable Home Fries *
|$14.00
Baby spinach, tomato, roasted beets, mushroom, onion, red bell pepper, broccoli, Italian cheese blend, two eggs, three potato home fries. Choice of English muffin, Tuscan white, or honey wheat toast
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.00
2 eggs, choice of bread & cheese served with a side of 3 potato homefries
Batson River Brewing & Distilling
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP
|$13.00
sourdough, mahon, gruyere, basil
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Garlic Croutons | Parmesan | White Anchovy | Caesar Dressing
|REUBEN
|$16.00
pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, dijon, rye
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Biscuit
|$16.00
|Mac N' Cheese
|$5.00
|Fried Chicken 1/2 (4 pc.)
|$19.00
PIZZA
Slab Sicilian Street Food
25 Preble St, Portland
|Popular items
|Cheese Thin Crust
|$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano, oregano
|Pesto
|$13.00
[vegan] tomato sauce, pesto, roasted tomatoes, garlic, tapioca cheese, oregano - 1 lb individual piece
|Spicy Meat
|$13.00
red pepper sauce, pepperoni, peperoncini, mozzarella, provolone, blue cheese dip - 1 lb individual piece
FRENCH FRIES
Bayside Bowl
58 Alder Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Frozen Piña Colada
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
|Bowl
|$7.00
beans, rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, fresno peppers, cotija cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
|Frozen Margarita
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.