Blueberry pies in West Bayside

West Bayside restaurants
Toast

West Bayside restaurants that serve blueberry pies

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
~ DAD Blueberry Heart-shaped Pocket Pies$5.00
~ Just for Dad - these buttery, flaky heart-shaped pocket pies are filled with our wild Maine blueberries and signature spices.
9" Wild Maine Blueberry Pie$32.50
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
7" Wild Maine Blueberry Pie$22.50
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
BBQ

Wilson County Barbecue

82 Hanover Street, Portland

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Blueberry Chess Pie$7.00
