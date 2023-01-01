Chili in West Bayside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
West Bayside restaurants that serve chili
BBQ
Wilson County Barbecue
82 Hanover Street, Portland
Avg 4.7
(131 reviews)
Pork Chili
$6.00
More about Wilson County Barbecue
PIZZA
Slab Sicilian Street Food
25 Preble St, Portland
Avg 4
(378 reviews)
Chicken Sriracha
$14.00
sicilian crust pizza, mozzarella, provolone, chicken, bacon, garlic, radicchio, red onion, hot sauce, sesame, chives
More about Slab Sicilian Street Food
