Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in West Bayside

Go
West Bayside restaurants
Toast

West Bayside restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Two Fat Cats Bakery

195 Lancaster, Portland

Avg 4.1 (360 reviews)
Takeout
* 6" Chocolate Cake$25.00
Simple, sweet and moist chocolate cake can be paired with your favorite filling and frosting for a deliciously unique treat.
* 6" German Chocolate Cake$30.00
Moist chocolate cake with layers of pecans and coconuts topped with chocolate buttercream and toasted coconut.
* 8" Chocolate Cake$35.00
Simple, sweet and moist chocolate cake can be paired with your favorite filling and frosting for a deliciously unique treat.
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery
Batson River Brewing & Distilling image

 

Batson River Brewing & Distilling

82 Hanover Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT CAKE$11.00
coffee anglaise, chocolate feuilletine, hazelnut cream
More about Batson River Brewing & Distilling

Browse other tasty dishes in West Bayside

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Key Lime Pies

Pork Belly

Pies

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near West Bayside to explore

Old Port

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston