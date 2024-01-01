Pies in West Bayside
West Bayside restaurants that serve pies
More about Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Two Fat Cats Bakery - Lancaster Street
195 Lancaster, Portland
|* 9" Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$32.50
Classic with a twist - roasted buttery pecans combined with a splash of Bourbon.
|9" Blue Pie
|$32.50
The ideal Maine pie: famous wild Maine blueberries tossed with a sprinkle of sugar and warm spices.
|7" Chicken Pie
|$22.50
Delicious and ready to eat - pulled light and dark meat chicken, peas, carrots, pearl onions, and thyme