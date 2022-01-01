Alphabet District restaurants you'll love
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
Popular items
Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Nachos
|$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
Popular items
Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos
|$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
Matador Guacamole
|$8.50
House made guacamole, house made salsa, tomatillo Salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresca & cilantro garnish (gf/veg)
Pizza Thief
2610 NW Vaughn Street, Portland
Popular items
18" CHEEZE
|$27.00
tomato sauce, mozz-provolone, fior di latte, grana, & sicilian oregano
18" SEASONAL
|$30.00
roasted garlic rapini, cream, lemon hazelnut chile gremolata, mozz, provolone, manchego
18" SAUSAGE & ONIONS
|$29.00
cream, mozz, provolone, fontal, red onion, scallions, leeks, fennel sausage, chives, fennel pollen