Portland bars & lounges you'll love

Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Popular items
|Bowl Gumbo
|$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
|Fried Pickles
|$7.00
Served with ranch.
|Kobe Burger
|$12.00
Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
The Sudra
906 N. Fremont, Portland
|Popular items
|Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)
|$15.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
|Cilantro-Garlic Chapati
|$3.00
Flat Brad
|Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)
|$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Campana Restaurant
901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Meatballs with Marinara - 6 balls
|$12.00
6 succulent, house-made meatballs floating in marinara sauce.
|Casarecci
|$18.70
Semolina flour pasta with arugula pesto, walnuts & pecorino romano cheese. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan (we leave out the cheese).
|Caesar
|$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
PIZZA
Gladstone Street Pizza
3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|Popular items
|LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE
|$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
|LRG. FOR THE HOUSE
|$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
|LRG. GREEK
|$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
Stevens Italiano
736 SE Grand Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan Hero
|$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
|Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
|$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
psychic bar pix
3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwhich
|$15.00
chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries
|Far East Old Fashioned
|$12.00
mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.00
5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries
$ 16
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Ship Tavern
7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Turkey and Swiss
|$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
|Polish Dog
|$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
|Italian Sub
|$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Popular items
|Total Rekolsch Single
|$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
|Join the Club
|$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
FRENCH FRIES
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
|Fall Salad
|$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
|Spam Slammers
|$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|CAKE OF THE DAY
|$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
|FARMHOUSE BURGER
|$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
|POPCORN CHICKEN
|$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|NEPO Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Killingsworth Chicken Club
|$16.00
Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Popular items
|Queso Con Chorizo
|$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
|Roasted Chile Rellenos
|$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Popular items
|Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu
|$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
|Veggie Crispy Rolls
|$7.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
|Cream Cheese Wontons
|$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
SEAFOOD
Arden Restaurant
417 NW 10th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Burrata Salad
|$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
|Marcona Almonds
|$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
TACOS
Tacovore
3707 NE Fremont St, Portland
|Popular items
|TINGA
|$4.00
Braised Free Range Chicken Thighs in a Smokey Chipotle Sauce with Avocado, Crema & Cilantro
|CARNE ASADA
|$4.75
Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole
|OLD E
|$4.25
Seasoned Oregon Grass-Fed Ground Beef with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Crema & Molcajete Salsa in a Hard Taco Shell
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
|$20.00
Please allow 20 minutes cook time. crispy boneless breast battered and fried, cheddar & potato gratin, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit. GF +$4, Nashville hot +$2
|SWK GARLIC WINGS
|$12.00
House favorite, garlic spicy buffalo wings
|SKILLET CORNBREAD
|$9.00
Savory cornbread with chiles, jalapeno, and corn (VEG)
10 Barrel Brewing
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
|10 Barrel Burger
|$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
|14" Spicy Salami
|$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
FRENCH FRIES
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|BBQ BACON BURGER
|$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
|BULGOGI BEEF PLATE
|$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
|PORK SLIDERS (2)
|$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
|California Roll
|$7.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado
|Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Popular items
|Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
|Billy Low Roll
|$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
|Gyoza
|$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
|$10.00
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
|TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"
|$25.00
It's all there in the name.
A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
|THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR
|$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Popular items
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
|Seared Ahi Salad
|$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
|Spicy Fried Cauliflower
|$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Pink Rabbit
232 NW 12th ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
|Yucca Tots
|$8.00
|Mushroom Salad
|$12.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$13.95
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
|Taco
|$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
FRENCH FRIES
Hey Love
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Popular items
|Hey Love Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Egg Cooked Medium, Melty Smoked Cheddar, Braised Greens, Dill Aioli, Mama Lil's Spread on an English Muffin *Contains dairy, gluten
|Parfait (V, GF)
|$8.00
Coconut & Basil Seed Pudding, Raspberry & Mango Purees, Chili Rice Crisps, (Vegan, GF)
*Contains coconut
|Cold Brew Coffee
|$6.00
16oz Cold Brew from Black & White Coffee Roasters
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings
1708 E Burnside St, Portland
|Popular items
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
|Side Fry
|$4.25
Fresh-cut russets
TAPAS
Botanist
1300 NW Lovejoy St., Portland
|Popular items
|Violet Royale - 6oz
Dolin Blanc Vermouth,Cocchi Americano, Violets, Blue & Bubbles
|Westmount - Sparkling Pinot Grigio (4 pack)
|$14.00
Retails @ $30 Westmount Sparkling Pinot Grigio This Pinot Gris is full of honey-dew, a fresh rain, lemon, and tangelo. Close your eyes, take a sip, and be transported to a simpler time before social distancing, swimming in the sunshine with your pals.
|Angela Estate 2013 - Pinot Noir
|$25.00
Retails @ $48 Angela Estate Pinot Noir 2013 Angela is a little more juicy than the 2012 with delightful, floral and umami aromas. It’s beautiful floral and spice elements of rose petal, hibiscus, root beer and cherry cola, red raspberry and a seamless white pepper finish are reminiscent of a nice evening with friends by a fire
