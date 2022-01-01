Portland bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Portland

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Gumbo$10.50
A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.
Fried Pickles$7.00
Served with ranch.
Kobe Burger$12.00
Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo.
The Sudra image

 

The Sudra

906 N. Fremont, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)$15.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
Cilantro-Garlic Chapati$3.00
Flat Brad
Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Campana Restaurant image

 

Campana Restaurant

901 NE Oneonta Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs with Marinara - 6 balls$12.00
6 succulent, house-made meatballs floating in marinara sauce.
Casarecci$18.70
Semolina flour pasta with arugula pesto, walnuts & pecorino romano cheese. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan (we leave out the cheese).
Caesar$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
Gladstone Street Pizza image

PIZZA

Gladstone Street Pizza

3813 SE Gladstone St, Portland

Avg 4.2 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE$19.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
LRG. FOR THE HOUSE$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
LRG. GREEK$34.00
PESTO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, KALALMATA OLIVES, PINE NUTS, SUNDRIED TOMATOES.
Stevens Italiano image

 

Stevens Italiano

736 SE Grand Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan Hero$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Garlic Bread$5.00
Sesame Semolina Roll, Griddled with Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Herbs & Italian Seasoning
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
psychic bar pix image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

psychic bar pix

3560 N MISSISSIPPI AVE, Portland

Avg 4.5 (234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwhich$15.00
chicken breast tenders tossed in spicy butter sauce, topped with dill ranch and iceberg lettuce served with fries
Far East Old Fashioned$12.00
mango and cardamom infused old forester bourbon with bitters. classic but make it tropic.
Impossible Burger$15.00
5oz patty, secret sauce, shredded lettuce, tillamook cheddar, no tomato. Served with fries
$ 16
The Ship Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Ship Tavern

7827 SW 35th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey and Swiss$6.25
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, mayo, spices, and a dill pickle
Polish Dog$6.50
served on a kaiser roll with relish and onions.
Italian Sub$6.75
Toasted open faced with salami, pepperoni, ham, cheddar, swiss, tomato, onion, bell peppers, olive oil and balsamic vinagriette.
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Total Rekolsch Single$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
Join the Club$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
Fall Salad$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
Spam Slammers$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
Shine Distillery & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
CAKE OF THE DAY$8.00
Slice of today's cake - call to inquire about flavor, or just order and surprise yourself!
FARMHOUSE BURGER$17.00
6 oz. Columbia Empire beef patty, goat cheese, prosciutto, pear apple jam, tomato, arugula, onion, served on a pretzel bun • NO MODIFICATIONS (don't even ask)
• All sandwiches served with fries •
POPCORN CHICKEN$13.00
Shine Batch One Gin and black tea brined karaage style crispy chicken served with gochujang honey butter
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
NEPO Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, avocado, scallions, bacon, bleu cheese, dressed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Killingsworth Chicken Club$16.00
Marinated chicken, pit ham, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough.
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Bacon, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, in a sharp white cheddar cheese sauce.
The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Con Chorizo$10.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh Chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
Roasted Chile Rellenos$14.00
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Kung Pao Chicken$18.95
Spicy soy ginger glaze and Sambal chili tossed with chicken, green onions, peanuts, dried red chilies, garlic, ginger and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen image

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fresh Spring Rolls - Tofu$8.25
vermicelli noodles, romaine, sprouts, and mint rolled in rice paper
Veggie Crispy Rolls$7.50
tofu, celery, cabbage, black fungus and carrots
Cream Cheese Wontons$7.50
veggie cream cheese filled with house sweet and sour
Arden Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Arden Restaurant

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burrata Salad$15.00
Burrata cheese, roasted delicata squash, pomegranate, hazelnuts, smoked honey brown butter.
*contains cow's milk dairy, treenuts
Roasted Beets$14.00
Roasted beets, vadouvan curry seasoned cashews, house made cashew butter, fresh fennel, radish.
Marcona Almonds$6.00
Marcona almonds, togarashi, lime leaf
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tacovore

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
TINGA$4.00
Braised Free Range Chicken Thighs in a Smokey Chipotle Sauce with Avocado, Crema & Cilantro
CARNE ASADA$4.75
Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole
OLD E$4.25
Seasoned Oregon Grass-Fed Ground Beef with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Crema & Molcajete Salsa in a Hard Taco Shell
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER$20.00
Please allow 20 minutes cook time. crispy boneless breast battered and fried, cheddar & potato gratin, coleslaw, buttermilk biscuit. GF +$4, Nashville hot +$2
SWK GARLIC WINGS$12.00
House favorite, garlic spicy buffalo wings
SKILLET CORNBREAD$9.00
Savory cornbread with chiles, jalapeno, and corn (VEG)
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
14" Spicy Salami$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ BACON BURGER$15.00
Classic burger topped with bacon, onion
rings, and bbq sauce. Your choice of beef patty or chicken.
BULGOGI BEEF PLATE$14.00
Korean Bulgogi Beef, choice of sauteed broccoli & carrots or Asian slaw. Served with white or brown rice. Comes with side of kimchi.
PORK SLIDERS (2)$13.00
2 Hawaiian sweet roll sliders with Gochujang pork, Asian slaw and cilantro.
Bamboo Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$4.00
Served with seaweed, tofu and green onion.
California Roll$7.00
House crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Cauliflower$8.00
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado.
Billy Low Roll$17.00
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber wrapped with big eye tuna, spicy mayo, kabayaki sauce & tempura crunch.
Gyoza$6.00
Japanese style dumpling served with ginger ponzu sauce. Pork or Vegetable.
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beyond Burger$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Nachos$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
East Glisan Pizza Lounge image

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)$10.00
Romaine, house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas
TRADITIONAL PEPPERONI 16"$25.00
It's all there in the name.
A 16" large pie is 8 largish pieces.
THURSDAY NY PIE HAPPY HOUR$15.00
The NY style we used to have late nights in the before times, available as a full pie,.
Cheese is the choice.
$15 is the price.
Orders scheduled for a different pick up day will be cancelled.
Thursday is the day.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke Spinach Dip$13.95
Parmesan cream sauce prepared with spinach, artichokes, jalapeño, roasted red pepper, cayenne pepper and fresh garlic. Topped with melted White Cheddar and Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.
Seared Ahi Salad$17.95
Ahi tuna filet, seared rare with Cajun spices. Arugula, radicchio, Napa slaw & spring salad mix combined with red
bell peppers, cucumbers, mangos, soy glaze. Served with Wasabi Ginger Vinaigrette.
Spicy Fried Cauliflower$10.95
Fried sesame tempura battered cauliflower tossed in a Spicy Black Bean sauce. Topped with green onions and chopped cashews. Served with Sriracha aioli and Sriracha paste.
Grand Central image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
Pink Rabbit image

 

Pink Rabbit

232 NW 12th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pad Thai$14.00
Yucca Tots$8.00
Mushroom Salad$12.00
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Burger$13.95
Garden burger with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
Taco$3.00
Tacos ala carte. Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, fish or tofu with shredded cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa. Corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Tossed with caesar dressing. Add bacon crumbles 1.00 extra
Hey Love image

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hey Love Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Egg Cooked Medium, Melty Smoked Cheddar, Braised Greens, Dill Aioli, Mama Lil's Spread on an English Muffin *Contains dairy, gluten
Parfait (V, GF)$8.00
Coconut & Basil Seed Pudding, Raspberry & Mango Purees, Chili Rice Crisps, (Vegan, GF)
*Contains coconut
Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
16oz Cold Brew from Black & White Coffee Roasters
Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

1708 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Dressing
Side of housemade dressing. $0.25 each.
Fried Pickles$8.00
Hand-breaded in buttermilk & breadcrumbs. Served with chipotle aioli
Side Fry$4.25
Fresh-cut russets
Botanist image

TAPAS

Botanist

1300 NW Lovejoy St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Violet Royale - 6oz
Dolin Blanc Vermouth,Cocchi Americano, Violets, Blue & Bubbles
Westmount - Sparkling Pinot Grigio (4 pack)$14.00
Retails @ $30 Westmount Sparkling Pinot Grigio This Pinot Gris is full of honey-dew, a fresh rain, lemon, and tangelo. Close your eyes, take a sip, and be transported to a simpler time before social distancing, swimming in the sunshine with your pals.
Angela Estate 2013 - Pinot Noir$25.00
Retails @ $48 Angela Estate Pinot Noir 2013 Angela is a little more juicy than the 2012 with delightful, floral and umami aromas. It’s beautiful floral and spice elements of rose petal, hibiscus, root beer and cherry cola, red raspberry and a seamless white pepper finish are reminiscent of a nice evening with friends by a fire
