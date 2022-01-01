Portland brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Portland
More about Modern Times [Portland]
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|Popular items
|DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER
|$16.00
DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant-based.
|Cipactli - Box Bag 3L Cold Brew
|$32.00
This exceedingly tasty coffee is a collaboration with the excellent people at Flor & Seed, a Mexican-owned coffee roaster specializing in microlots from their home country. Brewed in celebration of their first café opening, this washed-process is from Finca Buenos Aires in Chiapas, Mexico. Expect rich, beautiful notes of baker’s chocolate, praline, and sugarcane; also expect to be
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
|Beyond Burger
|$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
|Elk Burger
|$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
|Quinoa Sandwich
|$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Popular items
|Total Rekolsch Single
|$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
|Join the Club
|$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
More about Ecliptic Brewing
SMOKED SALMON
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$11.00
Curly endive, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, champagne vinaigrette (VG, GF, No nuts)
|Beet Melt
|$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheddar, granny smith apple, pickled red onion, grain mustard aioli, sourdough
|Leek Fritters
|$8.00
Fried caramelized leeks, gruyere cheese dumplings with pickle ranch [v]
More about Bantam Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
|Fall Salad
|$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
|Spam Slammers
|$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
More about 10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Popular items
|Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
|10 Barrel Burger
|$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
|14" Spicy Salami
|$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
|Healthy Bowl
|$16.00
Coconut curry quinoa, roasted vegetables, pineapple mango salsa, avocado, carrots, scallions, cashews, cilantro and mint.
|Superfood Salad
|$10.00
Kale, shaved brussels sprouts, shredded root vegetable medley, cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Dad's Favorite
|$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
|Fries App
|$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
|Chicken Tenders Entree
|$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
HAMBURGERS
Sasquatch Brewing Co.
6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland
|Popular items
|Mission: Impossible
|$12.00
Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.
|New West
|$13.00
house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.
|Mushroom Swiss
|$13.00
Grass fed beef, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
5821 SE International Way, Milwaukie
|Popular items
|20L - Rainbows & Unicorns
|$80.00
Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.1% ABV
|Cuddle Puddle 4pk
|$14.00
Northwest IPA. 6% ABV
|What Rough Beast 4pk
|$14.00
New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV
More about Great Notion Brewing
FRENCH FRIES
Great Notion Brewing
2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast with relish, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Add a drizzle of Aardvark Hot Sauce for 50 cents!
More about Great Notion Brewing
Great Notion Brewing
230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
Thinly sliced roasted Tri-Tip, white cheddar, grilled rapini and mama lil peppers with Spicy Mayo. Served with chips & a pickle.