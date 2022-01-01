Portland brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Modern Times [Portland] image

 

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DOUBLE DELUXE BURGER$16.00
DOUBLE SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTIES • THOUSAND ISLAND • SHALLOT JAM • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICKLE • CHAO CHEESE • SMOKY SEITAN • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant-based.
Cipactli - Box Bag 3L Cold Brew$32.00
This exceedingly tasty coffee is a collaboration with the excellent people at Flor & Seed, a Mexican-owned coffee roaster specializing in microlots from their home country. Brewed in celebration of their first café opening, this washed-process is from Finca Buenos Aires in Chiapas, Mexico. Expect rich, beautiful notes of baker’s chocolate, praline, and sugarcane; also expect to be
MAC N CHEESE$6.00
SHELLS • CHAO CHESSE • ADD-ONS AVAILABLE | 100% plant-based
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$12.00
5 Oz beef patty, Aged White Cheddar, House made- pickles, Shredded lettuce, mustard seed aioli, served on a brioche roll
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Baked Mac and Cheese$11.00
Elbow noodle, Beecher's White Cheddar, Gruyere, Brown Butter Brioche Bread Crumbs, Brown Butter Hazelnuts, Parmesan Sauce, Chives
Beyond Burger$14.00
Beyond Patty, mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, spring mix, balsamic aioli and white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
*Sandwich served a la carte*
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$14.50
Spent grain sourdough, aged white and yellow cheddars, whipped goat cheese, served with roasted red pepper bisque
Elk Burger$18.50
Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, arugula, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles
Quinoa Sandwich$16.00
Quinoa-black bean patty, cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, housemade focaccia
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Total Rekolsch Single$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
Join the Club$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
Ecliptic Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON

Ecliptic Brewing

825 N Cook St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (495 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Winter Salad$11.00
Curly endive, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, champagne vinaigrette (VG, GF, No nuts)
Beet Melt$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheddar, granny smith apple, pickled red onion, grain mustard aioli, sourdough
Leek Fritters$8.00
Fried caramelized leeks, gruyere cheese dumplings with pickle ranch [v]
Bantam Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Bantam Tavern

922 NW 21st Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Served with house aioli & gremolata.
Fall Salad$12.00
Lightly grilled radicchio, anchovy garlic dressing, Parmesan and crouton.
Spam Slammers$4.00
Grilled spam with teriyaki, mustard, pineapple, hoisin aioli & shaved cabbage on sweet Hawaiian bun.
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Steak Nachos$16.00
Cajun potato chips with seasoned steak, Applewood smoked bacon, jalapeños, garlic, shallots, gorgonzola, pepper jack cheese, four cheese sauce, green onions
10 Barrel Burger$14.00
Custom ground patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and house burger sauce, toasted pub bun
14" Spicy Salami$21.00
House tomato sauce, mozzarella, soppressata salami, chili flakes, peppadew peppers, ricotta, fresh basil
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beyond Burger$17.00
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Nachos$15.00
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$6.00
A generous side order of our seasoned waffle fries. (contains gluten)
Healthy Bowl$16.00
Coconut curry quinoa, roasted vegetables, pineapple mango salsa, avocado, carrots, scallions, cashews, cilantro and mint.
Superfood Salad$10.00
Kale, shaved brussels sprouts, shredded root vegetable medley, cranberries, toasted hazelnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dad's Favorite$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
Fries App$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mission: Impossible$12.00
Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.
New West$13.00
house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Grass fed beef, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery

5821 SE International Way, Milwaukie

Avg 4 (82 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20L - Rainbows & Unicorns$80.00
Session IPA. Tasting notes: peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit. 5.1% ABV
Cuddle Puddle 4pk$14.00
Northwest IPA. 6% ABV
What Rough Beast 4pk$14.00
New England-style Hazy IPA. 7% ABV
Great Notion Brewing image

FRENCH FRIES

Great Notion Brewing

2444 NW 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast with relish, house slaw, and Duke's Mayo on a toasted sesame bun. Add a drizzle of Aardvark Hot Sauce for 50 cents!
Great Notion Brewing image

 

Great Notion Brewing

230 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$15.00
Thinly sliced roasted Tri-Tip, white cheddar, grilled rapini and mama lil peppers with Spicy Mayo. Served with chips & a pickle.
Great Notion Brewing image

 

Great Notion Brewing

2204 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Afterglow 4-Pack$18.00
**NO LIMITS**
We're not sure if it's the bright Citra hops or the crisp California Ale yeast, but Afterglow keeps us feeling really good after each experience. ABV: 7%
