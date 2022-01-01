Portland burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Portland
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Carolina BBQ Burger
|$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Killer Burger
325 NE Russell St, Portland
|Popular items
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
|Bender
|$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Killer Burger
4644 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Killer Burger
510 SW 3rd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
South x Northwest
3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chick’n basted with Nashville hot sauce and topped with slaw, mayo, and pickles. Very spicy! Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select GF.
**Allergy info** Contains soy, pea protein, ginger, pineapple, and coconut oil.
|Bourbon Burger
|$13.00
Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.
|Country Fried Steak Plate
|$17.00
5oz steak twice battered and fried then topped with dirty blonde gravy. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pineapple, soy, ginger, pea protein, and coconut oil.
Bam Pow
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Popular items
|Double Bam Pow
|$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
|Kale Wow Salad
|$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
Killer Burger
8728 SE 17th, Portland
|Popular items
|Classic
|$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Popular items
|Dad's Favorite
|$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
|Fries App
|$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
|Chicken Tenders Entree
|$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
C Bar
2880 SE Gladstone St, Portland
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.00
Draper Valley farms chicken with house made buffalo glaze. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
|Classic American & Fries
|$12.00
Piedmont ground beef with lettuce, pickles,
American cheese, and burger sauce*
on a potato bun.
|Chef Burger & Fries
|$14.00
Piedmont ground beef, chevre, bacon, apple jam, arugula, red onion, tomato, aioli*, served medium rare, on a potato bun.
Absolutely no modifications!
Sasquatch Brewing Co.
6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland
|Popular items
|Mission: Impossible
|$12.00
Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.
|New West
|$13.00
house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.
|Mushroom Swiss
|$13.00
Grass fed beef, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.
Killer Burger
1620 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon
|$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Fun Guy
|$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kay's Bar
6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Derby Nachos
|$9.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
|Vegan Burger
|$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a toasted bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.