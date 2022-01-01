Portland burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Portland

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

325 NE Russell St, Portland

Avg 4.8 (904 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Bender$13.25
Bacon, Spicy BBQ, Crispy Jalapeños, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Cheddar
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

4644 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2192 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

510 SW 3rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3343 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
South x Northwest image

 

South x Northwest

3928 N. Mississippi Ave., Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich$15.00
Fried chick’n basted with Nashville hot sauce and topped with slaw, mayo, and pickles. Very spicy! Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select GF.
**Allergy info** Contains soy, pea protein, ginger, pineapple, and coconut oil.
Bourbon Burger$13.00
Your choice of patty grilled in bourbon butter topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and your choice of sauce. Comes with fries. (NF)
For GF go back and select the GF version.
**Allergy warning** Contains coconut oil. Shared fryer with soy, pineapple, pea protein, and ginger. Check allergy info when selecting a patty option. All of our sauces contain pea protein.
Country Fried Steak Plate$17.00
5oz steak twice battered and fried then topped with dirty blonde gravy. (GF, NF)
**Allergy Warning** Contains pineapple, soy, ginger, pea protein, and coconut oil.
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Bam Pow$14.00
(2) 1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Kale Wow Salad$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
Chicken Strip Basket$13.00
breaded Chicken breast cut into strips fried with a side of fries and Yum yum sauce!
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

8728 SE 17th, Portland

Avg 4.6 (4819 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$12.75
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce, Grilled Onions & Pickle
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Hopworks Urban Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Dad's Favorite$15.50
Two 1/4lb beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, onion, relish, picnic mustard, mayo.
Fries App$5.50
Natural, wedge cut fries.
Chicken Tenders Entree$15.00
Natural, crispy chicken tenders served with wedge-cut fries and choice of Frank’s, BBQ, or Honey Sriracha sauce.
C Bar image

HAMBURGERS

C Bar

2880 SE Gladstone St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.00
Draper Valley farms chicken with house made buffalo glaze. Served with blue cheese or ranch.
Classic American & Fries$12.00
Piedmont ground beef with lettuce, pickles,
American cheese, and burger sauce*
on a potato bun.
Chef Burger & Fries$14.00
Piedmont ground beef, chevre, bacon, apple jam, arugula, red onion, tomato, aioli*, served medium rare, on a potato bun.
Absolutely no modifications!
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mission: Impossible$12.00
Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.
New West$13.00
house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss$13.00
Grass fed beef, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.
The Deck image

 

The Deck

2901 NE Marine Dr, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hobnob Grille image

 

Hobnob Grille

3350 SE Morrison St. Portland OR 97214, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SuperDeluxe image

HAMBURGERS

SuperDeluxe

5009 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 3.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
SuperDeluxe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SuperDeluxe

850 NW 13th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Killer Burger

1620 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon$12.75
Bacon, Peanut Butter Sauce, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Fun Guy$13.25
Bacon, Mushroom, Swiss Fondue, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Derby Nachos$9.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
Vegan Burger$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.
