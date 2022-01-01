Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Portland sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Portland

Flying Elephants at South Waterfront image

 

Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue

2730 S Moody Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Macaroon$1.50
(vegetarian, wheat-free, dairy-free)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
Black Bean Burger$12.00
(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
More about Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow - Barley Pod

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bam Pow Burger$12.00
1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
Fried Chicken Sando$12.00
buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun
Bucket Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Iceberg lettuce, kale, cabbage, spicy vin dressing, bacon, green onion, blue cheese crumbles
More about Bam Pow - Barley Pod
49 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
Flying Elephants at PDX image

 

Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way

Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
Spitz image

 

Spitz - Portland

2103 North Killingsworth St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spitz - Portland
Bonne Chance/Alberta Street Wine Shop image

 

Bonne Chance

2203 NE Alberta St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bonne Chance
Kay's Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kay's Bar

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Burger$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a GF toasted bun.
Derby Nachos$10.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
Classic Deluxe$6.00
¼ beef patty with pickle, diced onion, and American cheese.
More about Kay's Bar
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 103299 - Portland International Airport (PDX)

7000 NE airport way, Portland

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 103299 - Portland International Airport (PDX)
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 000910 - The Pointe at Bridgeport

7136 SW Hazel Fern Rd., Tigard

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 000910 - The Pointe at Bridgeport
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens - 2nd & Pike

7000 NE Airport Way, Portland

Avg 5 (1 review)
Delivery
More about Evergreens - 2nd & Pike
Jamba image

PRETZELS • SMOOTHIES

Jamba - 000292 - Washington Square Mall

9473 SW Washington Square Rd., Tigard

Avg 4.3 (94 reviews)
More about Jamba - 000292 - Washington Square Mall
Jamba image

 

Jamba - 001476 - Sunset Mall

13565 NW Cornell Rd., Portland

No reviews yet
More about Jamba - 001476 - Sunset Mall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portland

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Tacos

Pies

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston