Portland sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Portland
More about Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue
2730 S Moody Avenue, Portland
|Popular items
|Coconut Macaroon
|$1.50
(vegetarian, wheat-free, dairy-free)
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, ranch dip, and bread, and butter pickles on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
|Black Bean Burger
|$12.00
(vegetarian) House-made black bean burger, pepper jack cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles, and onion on our sesame seed bun; served with fries
More about Bam Pow - Barley Pod
Bam Pow - Barley Pod
6025 NE Halsey, Portland
|Popular items
|Bam Pow Burger
|$12.00
1/4 lb beef patty with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, shaved onions, Bam Pow sauce and American cheese on a potato bun
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$12.00
buttermilk brined breast, dredged in our spiced flour and fried golden brown, topped with shredded iceberg lettuce, house made pickles, Bam Pow sauce on a potato bun
|Bucket Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, Iceberg lettuce, kale, cabbage, spicy vin dressing, bacon, green onion, blue cheese crumbles
More about Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beach Hut Deli - Portland, Oregon
12436 SW Main St, Tigard
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
|Chef's Salad
|$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
More about Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
Flying Elephants at PDX, Ste. 2386 - 7000 NE Airport Way
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way, Portland
More about Kay's Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kay's Bar
6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
|Popular items
|Vegan Burger
|$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a GF toasted bun.
|Derby Nachos
|$10.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
|Classic Deluxe
|$6.00
¼ beef patty with pickle, diced onion, and American cheese.
More about Jamba - 103299 - Portland International Airport (PDX)
Jamba - 103299 - Portland International Airport (PDX)
7000 NE airport way, Portland
More about Jamba - 000910 - The Pointe at Bridgeport
Jamba - 000910 - The Pointe at Bridgeport
7136 SW Hazel Fern Rd., Tigard
More about Evergreens - 2nd & Pike
WRAPS • SALADS
Evergreens - 2nd & Pike
7000 NE Airport Way, Portland
More about Jamba - 000292 - Washington Square Mall
PRETZELS • SMOOTHIES
Jamba - 000292 - Washington Square Mall
9473 SW Washington Square Rd., Tigard